OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The head of the regional council in the northern Israeli town of Metula said five people were killed on Thursday by a rocket strike from Lebanon.

Regional council head David Azoulai told AFP that five people, a local farmer and four foreign farm workers, had been killed. Moments earlier, the army had said that “two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into an open area” of Metula.