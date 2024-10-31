At least 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit, says Gaza ministry

CAIRO: At least 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, mostly in the north where one attack hit a hospital, torching medical supplies and disrupting operations, the enclave’s health officials said.

Israel’s military has accused Hamas of using Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya for military purposes and said “dozens of fighters” have been hiding there. Health officials and Hamas deny the charge.

Northern Gaza, where Israel said in January it had dismantled Hamas’ command structure, is currently the main focus of the military’s assault in the enclave. Earlier this month it sent tanks into Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya to flush out fighters it said had regrouped in the area.

Eid Sabbah, director of nursing at Kamal Adwan - which is in Beit Lahiya - told Reuters some staff had suffered minor burns after the Israeli strike hit the third floor of the hospital.

There were no reports of any casualties at the hospital, which Israeli forces stormed and briefly occupied last week. Israel said it had captured around 100 suspected Hamas fighters in that raid. Israeli tanks are still stationed nearby.

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip called for all international bodies “to protect hospitals and medical staff from the brutality of the (Israeli) occupation”.

The Israeli military has said its forces are operating in the hospital area based on intelligence about the presence of fighters and infrastructure in the vicinity.

“During the operation, it was found that dozens of fighters were hiding in the hospital, with some even posing as hospital staff,” said the military in a statement following Thursday’s strike.

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Thursday that one of its doctors at the hospital, Mohammed Obeid, had been detained last Saturday by Israeli forces. It called for the protection of him and all medical staff who “are facing horrific violence as they try to provide care”.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians and reduced most of the enclave to rubble, Palestinian authorities say.