World

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Reuters Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 01:37pm

CAIRO: At least 55 Palestinians were killed and dozens others wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said.

It added that many victims were believed to still be trapped under the rubble.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas media reported had earlier reported the same figure. Many of those killed in the strike were women and children, WAFA reported, citing medics.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said around 100,000 people were marooned in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun without medical or food supplies.

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

The emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the three-week Israeli assault into northern Gaza, where Israel had claimed it wiped out Hamas combat forces earlier in the year-long war.

