Sports

South Africa sweep Bangladesh series with crushing innings victory

AFP Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 05:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHITTAGONG: Keshav Maharaj’s five-wicket haul sealed South Africa’s thrashing of Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs inside three days of the second Test, giving the tourists a 2-0 series sweep Thursday.

Bangladesh were all out for 143 in Chattogram after being put straight back in to bat by the Proteas, a single session after ending their first innings on 159.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj took 5-59, after fast bowler Kagiso Rabada posted 5-37 from just nine overs in the first innings.

It was South Africa’s biggest Test win, surpassing their innings and 254-run victory over Bangladesh at home in 2017.

South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test

After ending the first innings behind by 416 runs, the onus was on home team veterans Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to save face – but all fell cheaply.

Mushfiqur, who failed to score in the first innings, returned to the pavilion having made two.

He tried to sweep Senuran Muthusamy but missed the ball, which hit his pad at the leg-stump line.

Maharaj claimed Mehidy for six while Muthusamy sent back Najmul, leaving the hosts on a despairing 78-7.

Bangladesh fought on through the last session with Hasan Mahmud the last man left on 38 off 30 balls, including four sixes.

Maharaj sealed the match taking the last wicket of Nahid Rana for a duck. It was his 10th five-wicket haul.

Muthusamy finished the second innings with 4-45.

He struck in his first over of the innings when his tossed-up delivery to Mahmudul Hasan Joy kissed the bat and landed in the palms of Aiden Markram at slip.

Maharaj first struck when he sent back Mominul Haque, who scored 82 in the first innings, for a duck.

At the start of the day the hosts were reduced to 48-8, conceding four wickets to add 10 runs to their overnight total, before a mini-fightback by Mominul.

Rabada struck twice in one over as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was caught behind and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon offered no shot to a ball nipping back and was trapped lbw for a duck.

The burst gave Rabada his second five-wicket haul of the series, to go with his 6-46 in the first Test victory in Mirpur.

South Africa had three batsmen hit maiden Test centuries in their first-innings 575-6 – De Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105 not out).

The tourists won the first Test by seven wickets.

Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa in 16 attempts.

