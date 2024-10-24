AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.36%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.64 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (3.94%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.18%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,755 Increased By 1561 (1.79%)
KSE30 27,958 Increased By 561.1 (2.05%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 11:54am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIRPUR: South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa took the new ball in Mirpur at the start and quick bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with 6-46 as Bangladesh went from 283-7 to 307 all out, leaving the visitors a victory target of 106.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took all the wickets to fall in his 3-43, but he failed to slow South Africa’s chase as they reached 106-3 in 22 before lunch on the fourth day.

Tony de Zorzi top scored with a quickfire 41 off 52 balls, hitting seven fours.

Fellow opener and stand-in captain Aiden Markram was first to go, bowled by Taijul for 20.

De Zorzi departed in the 16th over trying to play a big shot over long-on, caught by Hasan Mahmud.

David Bedingham was third out caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 30, ensured there were no further alarms.

Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.

Bangladesh lost their last three wickets for just 24 runs inside half an hour, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz top scoring with 97.

Nayeem Hasan departed lbw without adding to his overnight 16 on the third ball of the day when a rampant Rabada inswinger kept low.

Wiaan Mulder removed Taijul for seven in the fourth over via a thick edge to Stubbs third slip.

Rabada fastest to 300th Test wicket, as Bangladesh all out for 106

Mehidy fell three runs short of his second Test century in the next over when he edged Rabada to Mulder at slip.

South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, powered by Kyle Verreynne’s second Test century, in reply to Bangladesh’s 106 all out on the first day.

Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa.

The second and final match of the series begins on October 29 in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Taijul Islam Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series South Africa won the first Test Tony de Zorzi

Comments

200 characters

South Africa cruise to seven-wicket win in Bangladesh Test

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories