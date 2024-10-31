Thai economy expected to grow 3% next year, finance ministry says

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 3% in 2025, supported by private consumption, exports, investment and tourism, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is seen growing 2.7% this year, said the ministry, maintaining a previous forecast.

Growth was 1.9% last year, lagging regional peers.

Thailand expects 36 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 39 million foreign tourists in 2025, the ministry said.

Thailand inflation is too low, official says

Exports this year were seen growing 2.9%, stronger than a previous forecast of 2.7%.

Exports in 2025 are expected to grow 3.1%, the ministry said.