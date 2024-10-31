AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.48%)
DFML 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
DGKC 84.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.35%)
FCCL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
HUBC 104.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.16%)
NBP 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-6.43%)
OGDC 172.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.72%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 142.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.35%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.22%)
TPLP 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.41%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,571 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 28,484 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 90,072 Decreased By -214.5 (-0.24%)
KSE30 28,156 Decreased By -187 (-0.66%)
Business & Finance

Thai economy expected to grow 3% next year, finance ministry says

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 11:00am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 3% in 2025, supported by private consumption, exports, investment and tourism, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is seen growing 2.7% this year, said the ministry, maintaining a previous forecast.

Growth was 1.9% last year, lagging regional peers.

Thailand expects 36 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 39 million foreign tourists in 2025, the ministry said.

Thailand inflation is too low, official says

Exports this year were seen growing 2.9%, stronger than a previous forecast of 2.7%.

Exports in 2025 are expected to grow 3.1%, the ministry said.

