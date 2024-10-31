AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Toshakhana case: NAB issued notice on Nawaz’s plea to transfer reference back to NAB

Fazal Sher Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concerning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea to transfer Toshakhana reference against him, President Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani back to NAB.

Accountability Court judge Abida Sajjad, while hearing the case, sought a reply from NAB on Sharif’s application requesting to send the reference back to NAB. Sharif filed the plea through his counsel, Qazi Misbah.

In his petition, the former premier adopted the stance that following the restoration of the amendment NAB Ordinance 1999 by the Supreme Court, the reference does not fall under the ambit of the NAB. Keeping in view the jurisdiction, the Toshakahana reference should be sent back to NAB.

The court issued a notice to NAB and adjourned the hearing till November 7.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gillani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited-in violation of rules and regulations.

NAB Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Yousaf Raza Gillani Toshakhana case Toshakhana reference

