Major, 2 soldiers martyred

KARACHI: A Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday, according to the military’s media wing.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations said security forces carried out an IBO in the district’s general area of Bakka Khel based on the reported terrorist presence. It added that the troops “effectively engaged” the militants at their location, killing eight and injuring seven.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of Sudhanuti district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his two men.

