Oct 31, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

One terrorist killed in Zhob

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob District, on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists on 29-30 October, as a result of which, one terrorist died, while the other was apprehended in injured condition. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the statement said.

