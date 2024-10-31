AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-31

Mexico steel plant explosion kills 12

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

MEXICO: An explosion at a steel plant in Mexico’s central state of Tlaxcala has left at least 12 people dead, a local official said Wednesday.

“Sadly, 12 workers lost their lives and another was injured and has been hospitalized,” Juvencio Nieto, the head of the state civil protection force, told the Televisa network.

Nieto said the accident took place at around 3:00 am (0900 GMT) in a tower of the Aceros Simec complex, situated in an industrial estate.

“The steel made contact with water and that caused the explosion,” he said, while adding that the authorities had yet to establish the chain of events.

He said that civil defense personnel, firefighters and investigators were at the scene to assist those affected, investigate the cause of the blast and prevent any further explosion.

Mexico plant explosion

Comments

200 characters

Mexico steel plant explosion kills 12

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories