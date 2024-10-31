CM for starting ‘climate diplomacy’ with India to tackle smog challenge

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the issue of smog, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has reiterated her call of starting ‘climate diplomacy’ with India to tackle the worsening issue of smog on both sides of the border.

“We need to have diplomacy with India regarding the issue of smog in Lahore. I am thinking of writing a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister [Bhagwant Mann] in India that this is not just a political issue, this is a humanitarian issue,” Maryam said, adding: “If we are taking steps towards this issue, then there needs to be a matching response from the Indian side, until both Punjabs come together, we would not be able to tackle the issue of smog.”

While addressing a ‘Diwali’ function, here Wednesday, Maryam said, “The winds don’t know there’s a border in the middle, the people and environment on both sides of the border will benefit from climate diplomacy.”

It may be added that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had earlier on October 10 called for “climate diplomacy” with India to mitigate the impact of smog in Punjab.

She further said coordinated efforts are required to mitigate toxic smog, which can travel across the border due to winds. She spoke about the rise in respiratory ailments during the winter. Smog, she said, is a humanitarian issue, not a political one, and called for collaborative efforts to tackle it effectively.

While addressing the function, the CM also announced that a ‘Minority Card’ will be launched in Punjab on December 20, to help those with less financial resources. “All minority members across Punjab, especially poverty-stricken minorities who don’t have a lot of resources, will receive Rs10,500 through the Minority Card,” she said, adding: “We will start with 50,000 people, but God willing, in the upcoming year, we increase the number of beneficiaries and the amount of money.” She also announced a Rs15,000 Diwali gift being given to 1,400 families across Punjab.

Sharing her views about her visit to Kartarpur this year, Maryam expressed gratitude to the Sikh community for the immense warmth and gratitude they showed to her. She said ensuring protection of life and property of minorities is not just her constitutional responsibility as chief minister but a humanitarian one that vulnerable sections of society feel absolutely safe. Any minorities ever feel unsafe, they can dial 15 (the police helpline) for assistance, she said, adding: “In the recent past there have been incidents with minorities that have made my head hang in shame, and it has caused me great pain to see trivial misunderstandings become full-blown fights,” she regretted. She said it is our responsibility to provide a safe Pakistan, a safe Punjab for the minorities so that they can stay in their houses safely, without any fear of danger and that they feel that this is their country and they have every right to be here. She also referred to minorities as crown of her head and emphasized deep respect and commitment to their welfare.

Maryam said, “May we all live together in peace and harmony under one flag. Once again, I wish you a happy Diwali.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024