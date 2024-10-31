AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
World

Lebanon security source says one dead in strike on Hezbollah van

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2024 12:07am

BEIRUT: A Lebanese security official told AFP that an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah van carrying munitions near Beirut killed the driver on Wednesday.

“A van belonging to Hezbollah was targeted in an Israeli strike on the Kahhale road and its driver killed,” the official said, adding that the vehicle was carrying munitions.

The official requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

An AFP correspondent saw a vehicle on fire and said the Kahhale road, which links Beirut to Damascus, had been blocked in both directions.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported an “enemy drone strike” on a vehicle.

Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks

An Israeli strike on a four-wheel-drive vehicle in nearby Qmatiyeh, a village in the Aley district, killed another two people, said the security official, who did not identify the casualties.

Last week, the NNA said an Israeli strike targeting a car on the same highway killed two people.

In August 2023, two people were killed in clashes between Hezbollah members and residents of the Christian town of Kahhale, after a truck carrying munitions for the group overturned on the highway.

The war has killed at least 1,754 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.

