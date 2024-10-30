AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
World

Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks

AFP Published October 30, 2024

WASHINGTON: Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday said he and President Joe Biden discussed U.S. efforts to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, and expressed optimism that a ceasefire could be reached in the next weeks.

Christodoulides, speaking after his meeting with Biden at the White House, said the two leaders discussed the U.S. efforts, but declined to give any details.

White House officials Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein will visit Israel on Thursday to engage on a range of issues “including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and broader regional matters,” a U.S. official said earlier.

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Two sources told Reuters that the U.S. proposal would start with a 60-day ceasefire to allowing full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to keep southern Lebanon free of arms outside state control.

“The situation changes every day. Today, I’m kind of optimistic that we can reach a ceasefire in the next one, two weeks,” Christodoulides said, underscoring the urgency of ending the fighting in the region.

Christodoulides said Cyprus, a member of the European Union, was sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and stood ready to evacuate third country nationals in the region if needed.

He said he had spoken recently with the leaders of Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon about the situation there, calling the push for a ceasefire in the region the most important concern.

