Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks

WASHINGTON: Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday said he and President Joe Biden discussed U.S. efforts to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, and expressed optimism that a ceasefire could be reached in the next weeks.

Christodoulides, speaking after his meeting with Biden at the White House, said the two leaders discussed the U.S. efforts, but declined to give any details.

White House officials Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein will visit Israel on Thursday to engage on a range of issues “including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and broader regional matters,” a U.S. official said earlier.

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Two sources told Reuters that the U.S. proposal would start with a 60-day ceasefire to allowing full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to keep southern Lebanon free of arms outside state control.

“The situation changes every day. Today, I’m kind of optimistic that we can reach a ceasefire in the next one, two weeks,” Christodoulides said, underscoring the urgency of ending the fighting in the region.

Christodoulides said Cyprus, a member of the European Union, was sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and stood ready to evacuate third country nationals in the region if needed.

He said he had spoken recently with the leaders of Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon about the situation there, calling the push for a ceasefire in the region the most important concern.