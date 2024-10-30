AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ could delay planned December oil output hike, sources say

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 05:48pm

LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC+ could delay a planned hike in oil production scheduled to take effect in December by a month or more, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, citing concern about soft oil demand and rising supply.

The planned 180,000 barrels per day hike in December, which is scheduled to come from the eight OPEC+ members who have been making the group’s most recent layer of output cuts, was already delayed from October amid falling prices.

Two of the sources, who are people familiar with OPEC+ talks, said the December increase could be delayed for a month at least, while the third, an OPEC+ delegate, did not specify a time frame. All declined to be identified by name.

Oil hovers near one-month lows with supply drivers back in focus

A decision to postpone the hike could come as early as next week, two of the sources said.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Dec. 1 to decide its next policy steps.

OPEC and the Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OPEC+ Oil prices oil output

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ could delay planned December oil output hike, sources say

Finance ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Oil rises as sources say OPEC+ may delay planned December oil output increase

Read more stories