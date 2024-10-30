Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised a total of Rs155 billion (14 per cent) out of Rs1.1trillion budgeted allocation for development projects for the first quarter (July-September) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)-2024-25.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 percent for the second quarter, 25 percent for the third quarter, and 40 percent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP.

According to Finance Division funds for development budget shall be authorised by Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Division out of the PSDP allocation for current fiscal year for approved projects at 15 percent for Quarter 1, 20 percent for Quarter 2, 25 percent for quarter 3, and 40 percent for Quarter 4.

According to data available, the ministry authorised Rs115.12 billion for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions and other departments against Rs833.15 billion including Rs133.2 billion budgeted allocation for the financial year 2024-25.

There are a total of Rs34.83 billion expenditures on development projects from July-September 2024-25 against Rs115.12billion authorisations for various federal ministries, division and other departments.

The ministry authorised Rs39.878 billion out of Rs265.85 billion budgeted for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/ PEPCO) for development projects. A total of Rs24.189 billion has been authorised out of Rs161.26 billion for development projects of the NHA and Rs15.688 billion out of Rs104.59 billion for the power sector (NTDC/ PEPCO) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to the data, a total of Rs115.95 million has been authorised out of Rs25.77 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division while Rs0.63 million has been spent.

A total of Rs945.45 million has been authorised out of Rs6.3 billion for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs788.54 million for the Climate Change Division, Rs3.11 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs177.6 million for States and Frontier Regions Division, Rs3.589 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs1.454 billion for Railway Division during first quarter of fiscal year.

The ministry also authorised Rs31.648 billion out of Rs227.32 billion for provinces and Special Areas, Rs9.167 billion out of Rs61.11 billion for development projects for Higher Education Commission and Rs3.589 billion has been authorised for the development projects of National Food Security and Research Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs1.31 billion out Rs8.72 billion budgeted allocation for the Interior Division, Rs3.7 billion out of Rs24.75 billion for National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs807 million for Defence Division, Rs56 million for Defence Production Division, Rs7.71 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs390 million for Maritimes Affairs Division, Rs997.43 million for Science and Technological Research Division, Rs912.6 million for Finance Division, Rs371.36 million for Petroleum Division, and Rs27.689 billion out of Rs184.598 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Water Resources Division, etc.

