PHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday approved a 14-day protective bail for Bushra Bibi, ordering authorities not to arrest her in any case during this period.

Bushra Bibi approached the Peshawar High Court yesterday through her lawyer to seek transit and protective bail.

On Tuesday, she appeared in court in person. The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Ishtiaq Ibrahim, heard the plea, and a two-member bench of the High Court approved her bail.

In its decision, the court instructed that Bushra Bibi should not be detained in any case for the next 14 days.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel told the court that cases had been registered against her client in almost all provinces, to which the court wondered if there was any case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Anwar pleaded before the court that it could give protective bail.

“How can we give protective bail for all other provinces?” the court asked.

The lawyer said the court had given protective bails in the past to several people who were from Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

Later the court granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi and sought details of cases against her from all relevant departments including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption department.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi decided to withdraw her petition seeking transit bail after getting protective bail in all cases.

It must be noted that Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala Jail last week after serving almost nine months behind the bars in several cases in which she was nominated alongside her husband and former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is still languishing in jail in new Toshakhana reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024