Germany recalls envoy to Iran over execution of German-Iranian national

BERLIN: Germany has recalled its ambassador to Iran over the execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to voice Berlin’s protest, the German foreign office said on Tuesday.

“We have sent our strongest protest against the actions of the Iranian regime & reserve the right to take further action,” the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

Germany’s ambassador in Tehran protested in the strongest possible terms against the killing of Sharmahd, the post said, adding that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had recalled the ambassador to Berlin for consultations.

Iranian state media said on Monday Sharmahd was put to death after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks.

“No terrorist enjoys impunity in Iran. Even if supported by Germany,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.

“Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd openly and unashamedly led a terrorist attack on a mosque that killed 14 innocent people.” Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that the German ambassador was summoned by the foreign ministry over “interventionist comments” made by German officials against the Iranian judiciary’s decision. “Support for Sharmahd contradicts the German government’s claims in regards to the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and the fight against terrorism,” the foreign ministry said according to state media.