MCC members vote to accept 51% share in The Hundred’s London Spirit

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members have voted in favour of accepting a 51% share in The Hundred franchise London Spirit, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

The resolution had 4,897 votes in favour with a total of 6,037 votes cast in a special general meeting of the MCC, which is the proprietor of the Lord’s cricket ground where London Spirit are based.

Reuters has requested comment from the MCC.

The franchises in the 100-ball format competition have seen significant interest for investment, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) set to sell stakes in some of its eight teams over the next year.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said earlier this month that the governing body had been negotiating with about 100 interested parties who want to acquire stakes in franchises.