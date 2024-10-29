AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.44%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.14%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.75%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 104.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.44%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TRG 50.89 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.28%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,104 Increased By 908.2 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,651 Increased By 224.2 (0.79%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

MCC members vote to accept 51% share in The Hundred’s London Spirit

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members have voted in favour of accepting a 51% share in The Hundred franchise London Spirit, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

The resolution had 4,897 votes in favour with a total of 6,037 votes cast in a special general meeting of the MCC, which is the proprietor of the Lord’s cricket ground where London Spirit are based.

Reuters has requested comment from the MCC.

Australia’s Matthew Wade retires from international cricket

The franchises in the 100-ball format competition have seen significant interest for investment, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) set to sell stakes in some of its eight teams over the next year.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said earlier this month that the governing body had been negotiating with about 100 interested parties who want to acquire stakes in franchises.

England and Wales Cricket Board Marylebone Cricket Club The Hundred's London Spirit Richard Gould

Comments

200 characters

MCC members vote to accept 51% share in The Hundred’s London Spirit

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories