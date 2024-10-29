AGL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.1%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:11am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Tuesday for Saudi Arabia to participate in the highly-anticipated 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, scheduled for October 29-30.

The PM is accompanied by key cabinet members.

The FII serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

This year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office (FO) said that the premier is expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the FII 8th Edition Conference.

The press release added that Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, and other high-ranking Saudi officials.

“The two sides will discuss economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains,” FO said.

Earlier this month, a high-level delegation of Saudi investors, led by Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

During their visit, the two sides signed 27 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) valuing $2.2 billion in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology, food, education, mine & minerals, health, petroleum, energy, and other areas of mutual cooperation.

