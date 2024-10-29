AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-4.44%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.45 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.14%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.75%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 104.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.44%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
TRG 50.89 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.28%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,104 Increased By 908.2 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,651 Increased By 224.2 (0.79%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia PM defends criticisms over Qantas flight upgrades

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:23am

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday defended free flight upgrades he received from Qantas following allegations he had liaised directly with the national carrier’s former CEO to get him bumped up to business class.

Albanese made several direct phone calls to former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce before becoming prime minister, and got his tickets upgraded on 22 flights between 2009 and 2019, Australian media reported, citing excerpts in a new book by journalist Joe Aston.

Albanese, who was the federal transport minister from 2007 to 2013, downplayed the claims, saying he had declared all flight upgrades he received.

“I have been completely transparent about this. All of my flights have been declared in an appropriate way,” Albanese told reporters.

“In my time in public life, I have acted with integrity, I have acted in a way that is entirely appropriate and I have declared in accordance with the rules.”

Albanese said he held only official talks with Joyce, adding some upgrades he received were paid for by the Labor party.

Australian politicians getting free upgrades on flights is not rare though they are obliged to declare such gifts and many are offered membership to luxury lounges.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said on Monday it would be “a strange arrangement” if Albanese, while managing the transport ministry, could directly contact Qantas seeking ticket upgrades.

“I’m not aware of anyone else having done it,” Dutton said during a media briefing.

Australia’s Qantas hits record high as Jefferies lifts price target

Qantas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comments.

Last year, the Albanese-led centre-left Labor government faced allegations of favouring Qantas by blocking requests by Qatar Airways to increase its flights to Australia.

The government said invasive body searches of female passengers, including five Australian women, at Qatar’s airport in 2020 was a factor, and Albanese told parliament he received no lobbying from Qantas.

The allegations come as Albanese struggles with low voter approval ratings amid higher living costs and mortgage rates.

A Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper this month showed Australia’s opposition Liberal-National coalition pulling ahead of the Labor government for the first time since the May 2022 election, while Albanese’s ratings fell to the lowest levels.

Anthony Albanese Qantas Airways

Comments

200 characters

Australia PM defends criticisms over Qantas flight upgrades

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories