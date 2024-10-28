Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says took another east Ukrainian village

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 05:40pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday it took another village in eastern Ukraine, south of the city of Pokrovsk where its forces have been advancing for months.

Moscow’s forces, outnumbering and outgunning the Ukrainian army, have advanced fast towards Pokrovsk since the summer.

Moscow’s defence ministry said troops had taken the village of Tsukuryne, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Pokrovsk. It is one of the larger villages Moscow has claimed in recent weeks in its advance in the Donetsk region.

Moscow has spent months advancing westwards in the embattled Donetsk region.

Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine

Ukraine has evacuated much of Pokrovsk, a former mining city that was home to some 60,000 people before Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022.

Thousands have fled the city as Russia advances.

Tsukuryne lies south of the town of Selydove.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine military

Comments

200 characters

Russia says took another east Ukrainian village

Some buying momentum persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 90,000

Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia on October 29-30: FO

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

FFC makes Rs22.6bn profit in 3QCY24, but holds off on dividend amid merger plans

Oil slides 6% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach, Gillespie to fill in

Pressure mounts to oust Bangladesh president

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Read more stories