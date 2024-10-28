Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kremlin says Russia is doing all it can to try to de-escalate Middle East tensions

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 02:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was doing everything it could to try to facilitate attempts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East by urging restraint on all sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments when asked about the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Russia is maintaining contacts with all parties to this conflict. We have contacts with Tehran, and we have contacts with the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Peskov told reporters.

Blinken says Asia concerned about spread of Middle East conflict

“Russia is constantly doing everything possible to call on the parties to show restraint and to facilitate any attempts to de-escalate tensions.

“…There is still an extremely tense situation in the region and, of course, it is very important now to promote restraint in this regard.”

