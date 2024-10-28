Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala picks banks for debut 5-year sukuk sale

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of the planned debut of a 5-year sukuk sale, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

Mubadala, acting through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has named Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said.

The investor meetings are slated to take place on Oct. 28 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized AED denominated senior unsecured sukuk sale under MDGH Sukuk Limited’s trust certificate issuance programme, the document said.

In late May, the sovereign wealth raised $750 million through the sale of a 10-year dollar Formosa bond.