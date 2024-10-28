Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala picks banks for debut 5-year sukuk sale

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 11:23am

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of the planned debut of a 5-year sukuk sale, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

Mubadala, acting through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has named Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi retain top spot for ease of entry for global talent

The investor meetings are slated to take place on Oct. 28 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized AED denominated senior unsecured sukuk sale under MDGH Sukuk Limited’s trust certificate issuance programme, the document said.

In late May, the sovereign wealth raised $750 million through the sale of a 10-year dollar Formosa bond.

MENA Abu Dhabi Mubadala

Comments

200 characters

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala picks banks for debut 5-year sukuk sale

Buying momentum persists at PSX, KSE-100 Index up over 1%

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Iran Guards chief warns Israel of ‘bitter consequences’ after attack

Oil slumps more than 4% after Iran downplays Israeli strikes

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Textile sector demands a long-term policy

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Read more stories