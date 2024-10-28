AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

APP Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held an important meeting with the delegation of Pakistan People’s Party led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The country’s overall political situation came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued by the PM House.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab were included in the PPP’s delegation, while Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and senior leader Rana Sana Ullah represented the Pakistan Muslim League (N) who also attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that PPP was an important ally of the government. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government’s every step aimed at bringing economic stability in the country.

The PPP delegation lauded the government’s prudent economic policies that helped stabilize the country’s economy. They expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and initiatives, which the prime minister welcomed warmly.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP political situation PMLN PMLN leaders PM Shehbaz Sharif PPP leaders

