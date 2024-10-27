AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

AFP Published October 27, 2024

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s planned futuristic mega-city known as NEOM announced on Sunday the opening of its “first physical showcase”: a luxury Red Sea island featuring restaurants, hotels and yachting berths.

The opening of the island, known as Sindalah, comes amid persistent doubts about NEOM’s viability and ahead of a major investor forum sometimes referred to as “Davos in the Desert” which will begin in Riyadh on Tuesday.

“NEOM is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah,” chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said in a statement.

IMF lowers Saudi Arabia’s 2024 growth forecast to 1.5%

“NEOM’s inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments.”

Sindalah is “spread over 840,000 square metres” (200 acres) and will be set to receive “up to 2,400 guests per day by 2028”, the statement said.

NEOM is best known for The Line, twin mirror-encased 170-kilometre-long skyscrapers meant to extend inland from the coast.

Splashy Saudi mega-project NEOM chases Chinese funds

Unveiling The Line in 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said its population would exceed one million by 2030 before climbing to nine million by 2045.

However, Bloomberg reported earlier this year that under revised projections just 300,000 people would be living in The Line by decade’s end, and only 2.4 kilometres of the project would be completed by then.

Work on NEOM is progressing alongside other major development projects launched as part of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed’s bid to position the world’s biggest crude exporter for an eventual post-oil future.

Last year the Gulf kingdom emerged as the only bidder to host the 2034 football World Cup, meaning it now has a decade to build the necessary stadiums and boost its lodging and transport capacity.

In December Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said officials had decided to push the timeframe for some major projects past 2030, without specifying which ones.

Saudi Arabia resort island

Comments

200 characters

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities, researchers say

Four terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Rizwan confirmed as Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Agha vice-captain

Trump takes election pitch to storied New York arena

Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

Oil prices likely to fall after Israel shows restraint in strikes on Iran

NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

Read more stories