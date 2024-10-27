AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump takes election pitch to storied New York arena

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2024 07:57pm

NEW YORK: Donald Trump rallies supporters Sunday at an iconic New York arena while Kamala Harris goes neighborhood to neighborhood in Philadelphia just over a week before America votes in an extraordinarily close White House race.

Trump’s gathering at the nearly 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden is expected to draw a blitz of coverage in the Republican’s home metropolis, which is still very much a Democratic stronghold.

Both candidates are making closing pitches to voters in one of America’s most divisive and suspense-filled electoral fights, with polls suggesting a dead heat ahead of the November 5 vote.

Harris, 60, has planned a packed day of campaigning in the biggest city in must-win Pennsylvania, including stops at a Black church and barbershop as well as a Puerto Rican restaurant.

A senior Harris campaign official said Sunday’s visit will be the vice president’s 14th trip to Pennsylvania since she jumped to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden’s shock withdrawal in July.

Harris will go before supporters to make what her campaign called her “closing argument” on Tuesday in Washington at the park where Trump rallied supporters before the January 6 riot.

Trump’s rally Sunday at a venue dubbed “The World’s Most Famous Arena” is set to include backers and surrogates like billionaire Elon Musk, who has personally hit the campaign trail for the ex-president.

Kamala Harris calls Trump a ‘fascist’

It is a storied arena in US sporting and cultural life that has hosted the Rolling Stones, Madonna and U2 plus several Democratic and Republican presidential conventions over the decades.

However, the venue’s association with the far-right, pro-Hitler Bund group that hosted a rally in 1939, complete with eagles, Nazi insignia and salutes, will generate darker headlines.

Trump appears at Madison Square Garden just days after one of his top former officials, John Kelly, said the Republican fits the definition of a fascist – something Harris later said she agreed with.

‘Genuine fear’ of Trump win

The latest high wattage surrogate for Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama, aired her “genuine fear” on Saturday that Trump could retake the White House.

Kamala Harris, Trump duel over endurance as celebrities join campaign trail

She said Harris would be an “extraordinary president,” but Obama also spoke of a sense of frustration and anxiety that few on the vice president’s team dare express after she lost some momentum in recent weeks.

“My hope about Kamala is also accompanied by some genuine fear,” Obama said, ripping into Trump’s record and asking, “Why is this race even close?”

With more than 40 million people already casting early ballots, Americans are deciding between electing the country’s first-ever woman president or the oldest major candidate ever.

Trump, 78, still refuses to accept his defeat in the vote four years ago and is expected to reject the result if he loses again – potentially pitching the United States into chaos.

Trump swept Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – three usually Democratic states – in his shock victory in 2016 only to see Biden reclaim them four years later.

He hopes to claw back one or more of the trio, and win the so-called Sun Belt swing states in the country’s south to propel him back into power.

Donald Trump White House Kamala Harris New York arena

Comments

200 characters

Trump takes election pitch to storied New York arena

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities, researchers say

President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Rizwan confirmed as Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Agha vice-captain

Four terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

Oil prices likely to fall after Israel shows restraint in strikes on Iran

NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

Japan votes with new PM on shaky ground

Read more stories