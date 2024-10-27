Echavarria birdies final hole to win PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI: Colombia’s Nico Echavarria sunk a short birdie putt at the final hole Sunday to win his second US PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan by a single stroke.

The birdie four enabled Echavarria to avoid a playoff with two-time major winner Justin Thomas and his fellow American Max Greyserman, who finished tied for second at 19-under par.

The Colombian reached the green in two at the par-five 18th and calmly rolled up a 40-foot eagle attempt to three feet before stroking home the winning putt at Narashino Country Club.

The 30-year-old, whose previous win came at the Puerto Rico Open in March 2023, took a two-shot lead into the final round where he carded a three-under 67 to finish on 20-under 260.

A bogey at the eighth and another at 14 had opened the door for Thomas and Greyserman but the Colombian held his nerve to birdie two of the final three holes for the victory.

Thomas, who had been looking to end a more than two-year title drought since his second major win at the 2022 US PGA Championship, also birdied 18 for a four-under 66.

Greyserman had four birdies on the front nine and another on the 14th, but his birdie attempt on 18 to force a playoff rolled agonisingly wide of the hole as he finished with a 65.

American Rickie Fowler was alone in fourth, three shots behind Echavarria, after a final-round 64.

Xander Schauffele, the winner of two majors this year, finished in a tie for 41st after a disappointing week.

Padraig Harrington, Steve Elker tied atop Simmons leaderboard after Round 2

He carded a quadruple bogey on the first day in a three-over 73 and though he bounced back with a 65 on Friday, he was never in the hunt and finished with a 69 and a five-under total of 275, 15 strokes adrift of the winner.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa finished tied 54th at three-under par.