AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian forces advance toward Ukraine’s strategic Pokrovsk, military bloggers say

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2024 10:36am

Russian forces have advanced further into several eastern Ukrainian towns, bringing them closer to capturing the strategic city of Pokrovsk, Russian and Ukrainian bloggers said.

“The enemy advanced in Selydove,” DeepState, a group with close links to the Ukrainian army that analyses combat footage, wrote on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday.

It posted a map indicating Russian troops in the town’s southeast.

Russian forces have been storming the coal mining town of Selydove in Ukraine’s Donetsk region for the past week.

Capturing it would pave the way for a Russian advance on the logistical hub of Pokrovsk 20 km (12 miles) northwest.

The Russian news outlet SHOT said on Telegram that Moscow’s troop control 80% of Selydove.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Russian forces had hoisted their unit’s flag on the roof of one of the buildings in the town of Hirnyk, some 14 km south of Selydove, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported.

Russian military bloggers also reported that Russian forces were close to taking over the town of Kurakhove, just southwest of Hirnyk.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine has not commented on them. Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its evening report on Saturday that Kyiv forces had repelled 36 Russian attacks along the Pokrovsk frontline in the previous day, including in the area of Selydove, while several battles were still ongoing.

After Moscow’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine in February 2022 failed to seize the capital Kyiv and win a decisive victory, President Vladimir Putin scaled back his war ambitions to taking the old industrial heartland in Ukraine’s east known as Donbas, which covers the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region overnight, governor says

Last month Russian forces advanced there at their fastest rate since March 2022, according to open source data, despite Ukraine taking a part of Russia’s Kursk region.

Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine war Russian drones Pokrovsk Russia's air defence DeepState

Comments

200 characters

Russian forces advance toward Ukraine’s strategic Pokrovsk, military bloggers say

Optimism over rating upgrade prospects voiced

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

Oil prices likely to fall after Israel shows restraint in strikes on Iran

Uzbekistan set to elect parliament loyal to president

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Read more stories