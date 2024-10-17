AGL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region overnight, governor says

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 11:14am

KYIV: Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the southern region of Mykolaiv as they launched 56 drones and one missile in an overnight assault on Ukraine.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said the attack had cut power to some consumers and said there were no casualties in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian air force also reported five hits to infrastructure facilities in regions near the front line. It said 22 drones were shot down and that it lost track of 27 drones that likely fell into Ukrainian territory following active electronic warfare measures.

Two more drones went to Belarus. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone debris fell on the land of a kindergarten in the capital.

The authorities in Kyiv and the surrounding region reported no damage to critical infrastructure or casualties following the attack.

Russian forces capture village of Memryk in east, Ukraine says troops holding firm

Regional authorities in the northeastern Sumy region said a drone attack caused a fire at an administrative building and damaged two cars.

Russian forces have pummelled critical infrastructure in Ukrainian cities ahead of the winter months, prompting Kyiv leadership to intensify pleas for additional air defence from its allies.

Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2 1/2 years of war.

