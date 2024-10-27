AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-27

CBOT soybeans, corn drop on supply pressure

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Friday, as hefty supply from a rapid US harvest weighed heavily over contracts, market analysts said.

But corn and soybean futures ended the week higher, as a recent boom in US export sales bolstered prices, traders said. In wheat, recent rains and forecasts of more wet weather in the drought-hit US Plains allayed some concerns about the crop, while traders continued to monitor the potential impact of Russian efforts to regulate exports, potentially leaving US suppliers holding large wheat supplies. CBOT’s most-active soybean futures contract ended the day down 8-1/2 cents at $9.87-3/4, while corn settled down 6-1/4 cents at $4.15-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat ended down 12-1/2 cents at $5.69 per bushel - and also ended the week lower.

On Friday, corn and soy fell after reaching their highest points in about two weeks on Thursday when the US Department of Agriculture reported the biggest weekly volume of US corn export sales in three years while also announcing more daily corn and soybean export sales. But follow-through buying after the rally was limited, said Randy Place, analyst at Hightower Report, noting that supplies of those crops remains very large, while favourable South American weather also drags on soybean prices.

Meanwhile, the falling price of Ukrainian corn means US corn is no longer the cheapest, making it less competitive for export sales, he said. Some election gambling platforms are showing odds favouring a US presidential victory by Donald Trump, noted Marex analyst Charlie Sernatinger.

Polymarket, an election gambling site put those odds at 62%, causing jitters among traders that a second Trump administration would raise trade tensions with China and weaken demand for US exports. Polymarket said on Thursday that those odds were affected by one French trader who had made large crypto-fueled bets based on “personal views of the election.”

Soybeans SOYBEANS price

Comments

200 characters

CBOT soybeans, corn drop on supply pressure

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories