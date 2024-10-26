AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
World

Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2024 08:35pm

LONDON: Thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday calling for tougher immigration laws, in a heavily policed march after the arrest of a far-right leader.

Supporters of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson called for his release and criticised the government for its crackdown on protesters after unrest over the summer.

A counter-protest organised by a coalition of hard-left groups was held at the same time, leading to fear of clashes in central London.

But police were out in force to keep the two sides apart.

UK announces online account to access eVisa

Complicating matters was a third protest involving the family of a man shot dead by a police marksman, who this week was cleared of murder.

Robinson was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of a court hearing on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it had made two arrests for alleged public order offences at the protest.

Two other people were arrested for alleged assault offences near the counter demonstration, it added.

protest Britain immigration laws

