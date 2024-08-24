UK announces online account to access eVisa

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission announced on Friday that the UK immigration system is going digital by replacing the physical documents with an online immigration status.

Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), vignette stickers in passports or “wet ink stamps” are among some of the physical documents that will no longer be needed.

“If you are granted a visa to stay in the UK for longer than six months – for example to work or study – you will now need to create a UKVI online account to access your eVisa,” the High Commission here stated.

The account acts as an online record of your immigration status. For those granted a visa to stay in the UK for less than six months, for example as a tourist, you do not need to create a UKVI account.

“We are constantly innovating to make it easier for Pakistanis to travel to the UK. This new use of technology will streamline a key part of the visa process, make it more secure and reduce the dependence on paper documents,” said High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

The process is free, secure, and straightforward and an applicant can find out more, including how to create an account, on the website: gov.uk/eVisa.

“You must not travel to the UK until you have received your passport and valid UK visa back from the Visa Application Centre (VAC). Updating a physical document to an eVisa does not affect your immigration status or the conditions of your permission to enter or stay in the UK,” the High Commission further advised the applicants.

Upon arrival in the UK, the British visa holder will still be required to collect a BRP. All BRP cards are valid until 31st December 2024, but the expiry of your BRP card does not affect the immigration status.

“You can use your BRP card to create your UKVI account and access your eVisa. You should continue to carry your BRP until it expires, and take your BRP and your passport when travelling overseas to prove your permission to return to the UK,” the High Commission advised the applicants.

