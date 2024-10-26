Israeli airstrike attacks Syrian military targets

An Israeli airstrike targeted some military sites in Syria’s central and southern parts early on Saturday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian air defense forces intercepted missiles launched by Israel “from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the Lebanese territories” and shot down some of them, SANA added.

Earlier on Saturday, SANA reported explosions in the vicinity of Syria’s capital Damascus.

Syria state media says Israeli air strike hits Latakia

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory.

Israel also hit back at Iran early on Saturday, with its military saying it was conducting strikes against military targets and Iranian media reporting multiple explosions.