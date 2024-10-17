AGL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World

Syria state media says Israeli air strike hits Latakia

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 11:08am

DAMASCUS: Syrian state media said Thursday an Israeli air strike hit the coastal city of Latakia, targeting a weapons depot according to a war monitor.

“Anti-aircraft defence intercepted hostile targets above Latakia,” SANA said without mentioning casualties or damage.

The news agency reported “fires were triggered by the Israeli aggression” at the entrance to Latakia, a stronghold of President Bashar al-Assad.

The government is allied to Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel in neighbouring Lebanon.

The Israeli military, which has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years, would not comment on the Latakia bombardment when contacted by AFP.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the Israeli raid “targeted a weapons depot in Latakia city”.

‘Israel’s ultimate target – Iran’

Strikes have been rare on the port city, which is near the Russian air base in Hmeimim.

The Observatory on October 3 reported drones hit a weapons depot near Jableh, located in Latakia province next to Hmeimim. “Huge explosions were heard from far away,” the monitor said without detailing the source of the drones.

Anti-aircraft defence systems operated by Syria and Russia, an ally of Assad, attempted to intercept the missiles according to the Observatory.

Syrian state media did not report on the Jableh strikes.

The Israeli military has intensified its raids on Syria in parallel with its escalation in Lebanon, where for more than three weeks it has heavily bombarded Hezbollah bastions.

Israel accuses the Lebanese group of transferring weapons through Syria.

Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has mainly targeted army positions and Iran-backed fighters in the country, including Hezbollah.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria, but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence there.

An Israeli air strike in the Syrian capital Damascus on October 8 killed 13 people, including nine civilians, according to the Observatory.

