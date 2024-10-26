AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-26

Business community: FPCCI demands revoking of FIRs filed by FBR

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce has demanded that the FIRs filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against the business community be revoked.

They suggested that if there are any complaints, the Federation should be contacted.

Noting a significant decrease in inflation, they called for an immediate 5% reduction in interest rates, warning that due to the government's poor policies, the economy is on "ventilator support" and further incorrect decisions could lead to more damage.

Addressing a press conference at Federation House on Friday, the patron-in-chief of the United Business Group, S.M. Tanveer, said that those who are increasing exports and providing jobs are facing illegal FIRs from the FBR. He urged the FBR to stop harassing industrialists and demanded the immediate withdrawal of these FIRs, emphasizing that they would not allow this to continue. He insisted that if there are any complaints against an industrialist, the FPCCI should be consulted.

Tanveer mentioned that inflation had reached 6.9% in September and is expected to drop to 6.3% in October. He called for a 5% reduction in interest rates and for the monetary policy in December to be brought down to single digits.

Acting President of FPCCI, Saqib Fayaz Maggo, said that contracts with five IPPs have been terminated and urged the government to negotiate and end contracts with other IPPs as well. He emphasized that the government should take measures to increase business activities, expressing concern that the FBR's actions have caused anxiety among industrialists. Maggo also remarked that while some government measures were better for improving the economy, policies should be developed that promote economic growth and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI FBR FIRs business community UBG S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Business community: FPCCI demands revoking of FIRs filed by FBR

Israel hits back at Iran with strikes on military targets, IDF says

SBP chief briefs global investors about state of economy

Aurangzeb speaks to investors

Move aimed at raising power consumption: PD giving final touches to ‘winter package’

July FCA: KE allowed Rs3/unit tariff hike

Contracts with 8 more IPPs renegotiated, NA told

PM congratulates nation

High-net worth individuals: FBR starts receiving data from Nadra

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.22pc

10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Read more stories