Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

PMD issues dengue outbreak warning for October

APP Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning of potential dengue outbreak in month of October indicating that the ideal conditions for the disease have emerged.

The department said that dengue may see a significant rise in October, particularly in ten major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana, and Multan. The other regions affected by post-monsoon rainfall are also at risk.

Over the past decade, dengue fever has severely impacted the health of population, particularly during the post-monsoon season.

The period from September 20 to December 05 has become increasingly dangerous for dengue spread, with environmental factors playing a significant role.

According to the PMD, dengue transmission is triggered when temperatures remain between 26 C and 29C for three to five weeks, with humidity levels of around 60 percent.

Similarly, rainfall exceeding 27mm, combined with a time lag of up to three weeks, further increases the risk.

The disease-carrying mosquitoes are most active two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset, with breeding coming to a halt only when temperatures drop below 16 C.

