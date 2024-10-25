AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
DFML 45.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.12%)
FFBL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.76%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.28%)
HUBC 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
NBP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
OGDC 180.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.07%)
PPL 140.98 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.61%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
SEARL 66.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TREET 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TRG 49.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 9,705 Increased By 119.2 (1.24%)
BR30 29,311 Increased By 520 (1.81%)
KSE100 90,100 Increased By 1154.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 28,464 Increased By 421 (1.5%)
Dalian iron ore climbs after 3-day slide, on track for weekly gain

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 10:10am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices climbed on Friday after a three-session slide and were on track for a weekly gain, as a raft of recent stimulus measures from top consumer China lifted market sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 3.07% higher at 771.5 yuan ($108.28) a metric ton, rising 1.71% so far this week.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.91% to $101.2 a ton by 0405 GMT, but was down 2.34% so far this week.

Recent macroeconomic policies have driven a rebound in ferrous metals, helping iron ore prices rise in the short term, Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures said in a note.

Amid Beijing’s policy shift at the end of September, warehouses replenished stocks before the National Day holiday break, restoring steel mill profits, said Hexun Futures.

Dalian iron ore falters on firmer supply

Daily crude steel production at major Chinese steelmakers in mid-October rose 1.1% from early October to 2.7 million tons a day, said ANZ analysts.

Still, data suggests demand remains weak as inventory levels at major Chinese steel mills rose 4.96% in mid-October compared with early October, ANZ said, citing China Iron and Steel Association data.

Industry watchers attributed the slower destocking by mills to tepid spot trading activity last week, as demand waned, especially in northern regions where winter has arrived, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

“The hope is that we will see additional fiscal stimulus on he agenda” for China’s upcoming legislative meeting, expected in the next two weeks, Westpac analysts said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE regained footing, with coking coal and coke up 2.45% and 2.47%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange recovered. Hot-rolled coil climbed nearly 2%, rebar strengthened 1.84%, stainless steel advanced 1.33% and wire rod rose almost 0.9%.

