AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
FFBL 63.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.3%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
NBP 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.18%)
OGDC 179.10 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.05 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.67%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.23%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,686 Increased By 100 (1.04%)
BR30 29,057 Increased By 265.9 (0.92%)
KSE100 89,906 Increased By 960.3 (1.08%)
KSE30 28,369 Increased By 326.7 (1.17%)
Oct 25, 2024
Markets

Yen wobbles, vulnerable to political reverberations

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 09:39am

SINGAPORE: The yen languished near a three-month trough on Friday and was headed for a fourth straight weekly loss, ahead of an election in Japan over the weekend that is likely to complicate the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy normalisation plans.

In the broader market, the dollar retreated from its recent highs as it tracked U.S. Treasury yields lower, though it remained on course for yet another weekly gain.

Japanese voters will head to the polls on Sunday for a general election, with polls showing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could lose its long-held dominance.

The uncertainty and prospect of political instability could have implications for the BOJ’s rate hike path, as it tries to steer a smooth lift-off from near-zero interest rates. The central bank next meets on Oct. 30-31.

The yen was last 0.1% lower at 152 per dollar and was looking at a 1.5% loss for the week.

It had earlier gained a touch on the back of slightly better than expected Tokyo inflation data, though core consumer prices came in below the BOJ’s 2% target for the first time in five months.

“There is some suggestion that if the LDP loses its majority - which I gather, is a distinct possibility, then there’s a possibility that further muddies the water as far as BOJ policy normalisation is concerned,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

“If that is the result, then I suppose there’s some knee-jerk potential for further yen weakening if the market takes the view that this could certainly push the next rate rise well into next year, for example.”

The yen has fallen roughly 5.5% for the month thus far, setting it up for its worst monthly decline since April 2022.

Euro, yen climb as dollar rally pauses

The move lower in the yen, particularly as it has once again weakened past the key 150 per dollar level, has left traders on alert for any intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

A senior Japanese finance ministry official said the country’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed recent exchange-rate moves, among other topics, in a bilateral meeting held on Thursday.

Dollar dominance

The dollar’s rally came to a pause on Friday after it surged to a three-month high earlier this week, underpinned by tempered expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts and as market bets for a possible return of Donald Trump as U.S. president ramp up.

Against the dollar, the euro last bought $1.08225, some distance away from its low of $1.076125 hit earlier this week.

Still, the single currency remained on track for a 0.4% weekly loss.

Data on Thursday showed euro zone business activity stalled again this month, though the contraction in Germany - Europe’s largest economy - was less steep than the previous month.

“Looking ahead for the euro zone as a whole, the short-term outlook remains grim,” said Nick Rees, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

“Demand conditions remain weak, the labour market is beginning to unwind, and both price pressures and business confidence are falling.”

Sterling dipped 0.06% to $1.2969, but also edged away from a two-month trough of $1.2908 hit on Wednesday. It was headed for a 0.6% weekly fall.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar eased 0.11% to $0.6634, while the New Zealand dollar edged 0.22% lower to $0.6003.

The two Antipodean currencies were set to lose roughly 1% each for the week, weighed down in part by a stronger dollar and as uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. election dampened risk appetite.

The dollar index last ticked up 0.04% to 104.09, after having scaled a roughly three-month high of 104.57 earlier in the week. It was eyeing a rise of 0.6% this week, which would mark a fourth straight week of gains.

Yen yen vs dollar

