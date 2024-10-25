World Mental Health Day marked: SU establishes first-ever ‘Psychological Wellness, Counseling Cell’

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) has taken a significant step in addressing mental health concerns by establishing the first-ever Psychological Wellness & Counseling Cell (PWCC) at its Department of Psychology.

This pioneering initiative aims to provide counselling services to students and youth across Sindh.

The PWCC was formally inaugurated by SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, during a ceremony that coincided with World Mental Health Day.

In addition to the inauguration, the Department of Psychology organised a poster exhibition and an awareness walk to mark the occasion.

The poster exhibition, held in the main hall of the department, showcased the efforts of students and faculty to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote positive thinking through art.

Speaking at the event, VC Dr Kalhoro emphasized the importance of fostering meaningful relationships, forgiving others and serving humanity as key elements to maintaining positive mental health.

He applauded the creativity and dedication of the students and said that artistic expression could have a profound impact on public awareness and mental health advocacy.

“Making posters is an art and the art has a unique ability to touch minds and hearts, making it an effective tool for spreading awareness,” he remarked.

He also shed light on the global challenge of schizophrenia and noted that approximately 26 million people lived with the condition worldwide, often facing reduced life expectancy due to associated physical illnesses and smoking.

The poster exhibition featured works from around 40 psychology students, with each piece focusing on the importance of staying healthy in challenging environments.

The posters adorned with thought-provoking messages, encouraged viewers to reflect on the core values of life, such as love, hope, tolerance and generosity.

Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr Muniza Malik said it was not material wealth but core human values that led to a contented and fulfilling life.

She highlighted the department's longstanding tradition of celebrating World Mental Health Day, with this year’s theme centred on workplace mental health.

World Mental Health Day, initiated in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health, has become an annual event aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating for better mental health support worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024