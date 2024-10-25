AGL 38.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Global Fertilizer Day: ‘Crop yields can be elevated to global averages’

Published 25 Oct, 2024

KARACHI Pakistan’s crop yields can be elevated to global averages through product innovation and the integration of technology into farming practices. These insights were shared during a webinar titled “Transforming Agriculture for a Food-Secure Pakistan” held to commemorate Global Fertilizer Day.

The webinar was moderated by Zarrar Khuhro, a renowned talk show anchor, and featured Dr Zaheer Ahmed Zahir, Director of Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Atif Mohammad Ali, Vice President Marketing at Engro Fertilizers, and Jawwad Hasan, CEO and co-founder Agrilift as subject matter experts.

Atif Mohammad Ali highlighted the importance of educating farmers on modern techniques and promoting the balanced use of fertilizers to tackle the challenge of low yields.

Engro Fertilizers, as pioneers in driving innovation for the sector, has introduced specialty fertilizers like Zabardast Urea and Engro Zarkhez, which meet the nutrient needs of local soils beyond just nitrogen.

He also mentioned that Engro Fertilizers recently launched UgAi, Pakistan’s first integrated agri e-commerce platform, which allows farmers to directly purchase fertilizers from the company.

