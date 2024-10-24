AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.04%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUBC 108.21 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.27%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.91%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.1%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,755 Increased By 1561 (1.79%)
KSE30 27,958 Increased By 561.1 (2.05%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas wants Russia to push Palestinian president towards unity government for post-war Gaza

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Palestinian group Hamas wants Russia to push Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to begin negotiations on a national unity government for post-war Gaza, a senior Hamas official told the RIA state news agency after talks in Moscow.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas politburo member, met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

“We discussed issues related to Palestinian national unity and the creation of a government that should govern the Gaza Strip after the war,” Marzouk was quoted as saying by RIA.

Antony Blinken heads to Hamas mediator Qatar on Gaza truce push

Marzouk said that Hamas had asked Russia to encourage Abbas, who is attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, to start negotiations about a unity government, RIA reported.

Abbas is head of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The PA was set up three decades ago under the interim peace agreement known as the Oslo Accords and exercises limited governance over parts of the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state.

The PA, controlled by Abbas’ Fatah political faction, has long had a strained relationship with Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, and the two factions fought a brief war before Fatah was expelled from the territory in 2007.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to the PA being involved in running Gaza.

Hamas Gaza Strip occupied West Bank Palestinian Hamas Gaza health ministry Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza genocide Hamas mediator Qatar President Mahmoud Abbas Mousa Abu Marzouk Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov

Comments

200 characters

Hamas wants Russia to push Palestinian president towards unity government for post-war Gaza

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories