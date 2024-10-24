AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
AIRLINK 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.94 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (7.53%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.30 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.73%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 133.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.14%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.81%)
SEARL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.55%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.7%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,758 Increased By 1563.6 (1.79%)
KSE30 27,963 Increased By 566 (2.07%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans at one-week top on strong demand; wheat, corn firm

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 11:03am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to a one-week high, underpinned by strong demand led by top importer China. Wheat and corn gained ground.

“We think that Soybeans will continue to find good demand and US harvest pressure has largely come and gone,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“However, the global market remains well supplied in the near to medium term, so there is a limit to how far beans can run to the upside.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.3% to $10.01-3/4 a bushel, as of 0352 GMT, its highest since Oct. 16.

Wheat added 0.2% to $5.79-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $4.19-1/2 a bushel.

US soybean export premiums are at their highest in 14 months, as grain merchants race to ship out a record-large US harvest ahead of the US presidential election and fears of renewed trade tensions with top importer China.

Harris led Trump by a 46%-43% margin in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.

Her lead in the six-day poll, which closed on Monday, reinforces the view that the race is extraordinarily tight with just two weeks left before the Nov. 5 US presidential election. Some other polls have also shown Harris leading the former US president.

Soybeans rise for third session on strong demand; wheat falls

Increased tariffs on imports from China could spur retaliation from the leading soybean importer.

Strong rains this week in Argentina have given a huge boost to the farming sector after a tough period of drought, “turning the game around” for corn and wheat farmers who had been facing deep losses, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday.

Wheat prices faced pressure from Russia’s recent efforts to regulate its grain trade. Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, has proposed the creation of a grain exchange among BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - which could later be expanded to trade other major commodities such as oil, gas and metals.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Funds were net sellers of soymeal futures contracts and net even in soyoil futures contracts.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans at one-week top on strong demand; wheat, corn firm

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories