AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.36%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.64 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (3.94%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.18%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,755 Increased By 1561 (1.79%)
KSE30 27,958 Increased By 561.1 (2.05%)
Markets

Scant relief for Indian rupee as dollar rally shows no signs of pause

Reuters Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 12:11pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to hold near its all-time low on Thursday after the dollar index hit a near three-month-high on the prospects of a Donald Trump US presidential win and bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at a prudent pace.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee would open at 84.0750-84.0850 to the US dollar, compared with its close of 84.08 in the previous session and the 84.0825 lifetime low hit on Tuesday.

So far this week, the rupee has been in a less than 3 paisa range, with regular intervention by the Reserve Bank of India countering the jump in US Treasury yields, the run higher in the dollar and equity outflows.

The rupee’s 10-day realized volatility has collapsed to less than 1%. “(I) think the RBI is just making itself heard again that any depreciation (on the rupee) will be at the time they decide and the pace they decide,” a currency trader at a bank said.

“They will not allow other factors to decide the rupee’s direction.”

The rupee’s non-responsiveness to moves in Treasury yields and the dollar has meant that it tends to outperform its Asian peers when the greenback rallied and is an underperformer on declines.

Indian rupee slips to all-time low

The dollar index, on the back of resilient US data and the increasing probability of a Trump win, is up 3.7% month-to-date.

In response, most Asian currencies are down 3% to 4% this month, steeper than the rupee’s 0.2% decline.

Indian rupee

