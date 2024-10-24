AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
AIRLINK 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.94 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (7.53%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.30 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.73%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 133.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.14%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.81%)
SEARL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.55%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.7%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,540 Increased By 193.1 (2.07%)
BR30 28,708 Increased By 595.3 (2.12%)
KSE100 88,738 Increased By 1543.7 (1.77%)
KSE30 27,952 Increased By 554.8 (2.02%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s factory activity dips for 4th straight month, PMI shows

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 11:01am

TOKYO: Japan’s factory activity contracted for the fourth straight month in October on subdued demand and weak orders, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) declined to 49.0 in October from 49.7 in September.

The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold separating growth from contraction for a fourth straight month.

“New orders decreased across manufacturing and services,” said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiled the survey.

“Poor demand conditions were not limited to just the domestic economy as new orders from abroad fell at the quickest pace since February 2023.”

The subindex for new orders for the manufacturing sector shrank further in October, having stayed below the 50.0 threshold since June last year. Output contracted for a second straight month in October.

Japan’s exports fell for the first time in 10 months in September on soft demand in China and slowing US growth, government data showed last week.

The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI slipped to 49.3 in October, the first contraction in four months and the lowest level since February 2022. It stood at 53.1 in September.

Japan’s Aug factory activity declines slow, PMI shows

Firms in the service sector said economic weakness in Japan and overseas prompted clients to hold back on new orders, the survey showed.

Overall business confidence for the next 12 months softened in October to the weakest level since August 2020, due to a soft economy and persistently higher costs, a composite index of both the manufacturing and services sectors showed.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and service sector activity, fell to 49.4 in October, the first contraction in four months.

A survey by Reuters earlier this month showed Japanese manufacturers’ business mood improved in October from the previous month although they remained concerned about China’s economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Japan’s economic growth to slow to 0.3% this year from 1.7% in 2023.

Japan factory activity

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s factory activity dips for 4th straight month, PMI shows

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories