Peru bus drivers strike disrupts Lima amid rising crime concerns

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 01:44am

LIMA: Bus drivers in Peru, angry over violent attacks and extortion, went on strike on Wednesday for the third time in less than a month, disrupting the country’s sprawling capital as the government moved to quell anxiety over rising crime rates.

Soldiers deployed across Lima early in the morning to maintain order as frustrated residents struggled to get to their workplace, with some opting for informal vehicles or taxis due to the dearth of buses.

A wave of extortions pushed Peru’s government last month to declare a state of emergency in much of the capital of over 10 million people, but organizers of Wednesday’s strike say the widely unpopular government has not done enough.

Some popular markets also closed their doors in support of the protest.

“This is the people’s response to government inaction against insecurity,” said Martin Valeriano, one of the strike’s organizer.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday promised that authorities would quickly capture the heads of criminal groups operating in the country, after saying before the strike that the protest would not improve security.

On Tuesday she announced a plan to boost surveillance of foreigners in Peru, linking Venezuelan migrants to the reported rise in insecurity and extortion.

The government closed in-person classes at Lima schools in light of the protest and urged employers to give their workers a tolerance of up to four hours for the arrival of their workers.

Lima resident Olivia Villanueva said she wanted to support the strikers’ cause, but said her workplace had not made any concession for delayed commuters like herself.

“Right now, it’s hard for me to get to work. It really worries us a lot.”

Boluarte has said the protest was “politicized” at a time when her approval rating hit a new low of 4%, according to a poll published last week.

The strike comes just weeks before Lima hosts the leaders of 2member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in mid-November.

Strike leader Valeriano said that the strikes would continue in a staggered manner until there is a decisive response to the insecurity.

“If this government cannot do it, it should step aside and call general elections,” Valeriano said.

“Boluarte lives on another planet.”

Peru crime rates

