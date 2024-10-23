AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
DGKC 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.92%)
FCCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.86%)
FFBL 57.38 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.83%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 106.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.51%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.79%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
NBP 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.78%)
OGDC 169.26 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.35%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-11.8%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
SEARL 64.40 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.75%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.54%)
TOMCL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TREET 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 9,328 Increased By 105 (1.14%)
BR30 28,115 Increased By 349.2 (1.26%)
KSE100 87,065 Increased By 598.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 27,336 Increased By 173.2 (0.64%)
World

Severe cyclonic storm set to barrel into eastern India, Bangladesh

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:32pm

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities cancelled trains, warned fishermen not to venture out to sea and prepared to evacuate people in vulnerable locations on Wednesday, a day before a severe cyclonic storm was set to barrel into the eastern coast of India and Bangladesh.

Cyclone Dana, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds gusting up to 120 kph (74 mph), and is likely to make landfall late on Thursday, hitting the eastern coast of India and the southern coast of Bangladesh, India’s weather office said.

More than 200 trains were cancelled in India’s Odisha, a state prone to cyclones, and officials said preparations were being made to evacuate people who live in vulnerable areas.

“We are making announcements and will begin evacuations after lunch hours,” Dilip Routrai, an administrative officer in one of the districts likely to be affected, told Reuters.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha over the next three days, the weather office warned, adding that the storm could damage homes, roads, crops, and power lines, leading to flooding and landslides.

Hurricane warning issued for Oscar in Cuba, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands

Schools in the state are closed until Friday and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, the weather department issued a warning to fishermen and asked ports along its southern coastline to stay alert.

India’s West Bengal state, which shares a border with Bangladesh, has posted disaster relief teams equipped with tree cutting machinery and restoration equipment, officials said.

