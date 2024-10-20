AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hurricane warning issued for Oscar in Cuba, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 10:11am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cuba issued a hurricane warning for its northern coast regarding Hurricane Oscar, which is forecast to make landfall in Cuba on Sunday night, the US National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

The warning was for the provinces of Holguin and Guantanamo, according to the latest NHC advisory.

The government of the Bahamas has also issued a warning for Oscar, which formed east of the Turks and Caicos Islands, the NHC said in an earlier advisory on Saturday.

A hurricane warning was also in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oscar is about 70 miles (115 km) west of Grand Turk Island and about 365 miles (590 km) east of Camaguey city in Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 kph), according to the NHC.

Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

Heavy rainfall from Oscar will lead to flash flooding along with potential mudslides across portions of eastern Cuba, especially within the Sierra Maestra mountain range, the latest advisory said.

Hurricane Oscar is also expected to produce a dangerous storm surge for portions of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday night, and along the north shore of Cuba later on Sunday, according to the NHC.

cuba US National Hurricane Center Bahamas Hurricane Oscar

Comments

200 characters

Hurricane warning issued for Oscar in Cuba, Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories