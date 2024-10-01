Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights

FRANKFURT: German airline group Lufthansa said Tuesday it had extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, citing “the current situation in the Middle East”.

Flights to Beirut will now be suspended up to and including November 30, while those to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, the group said in a statement. Flights to Tehran remain cancelled until October 14.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the group added.

The Lufthansa group – whose carriers also include Swiss Air, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines – has repeatedly modified its flight schedule in recent months due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, as have other airlines.

The Israeli army said its troops were locked in fierce clashes in Lebanon after launching a ground offensive Tuesday, escalating the conflict against Hezbollah after a week of air strikes that killed hundreds.

Following the example of its parent company, Swiss Air said the extension of its flight suspensions was “intended to provide more predictability for both our passengers and our crews”.