India’s diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in current fiscal year, says Indian Oil chair

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:22pm

India’s annual diesel consumption is expected to rise by 3%-4% in the current fiscal year to March 31, said V. Satish Kumar, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

India’s annual diesel demand in April-September, half of this fiscal year, rose 1% to 44.4 million tons, according to government data, even though heavy rains curtailed the movement of trucks.

India’s IOC buys 3mn bbls Oct-loading Murban crude, sources say

“There will be a pick up in diesel consumption from October as rains have stopped and crop harvesting has begun,” V. Satish Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the World Biogas Association.

IOC is India’s largest fuel retailer and refiner.

