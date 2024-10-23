AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Gold scales record peak as US election jitters drive safe-haven rush

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 07:57am

NEW YORK: Gold hit an all-time peak on Tuesday as factors including safe-haven demand, spurred by US election uncertainties and the Middle East war, combined with expectations of further monetary easing to amplify bullion’s surge.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,739.81 per ounce by 12:25 p.m. ET (1625 GMT) after hitting a record $2,744.08 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,754.30.

Bullion, considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties, has gained over 32% this year, reaching multiple records. Lower interest rates also increase the appeal of holding gold.

“Geopolitical tensions remain the primary driver... Two weeks out from the US election, the race seems to still be a dead heat, and so a fair amount of political uncertainty is also driving safe haven interest in gold,” said Peter A. Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

“Certainly if things heat up further in the Middle East, we could see $3,000 before the end of the year, but I’m sort of leaning more towards Q1,” Grant said, adding that the ongoing easing path of many of the major central banks was another factor driving the rally.

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Republican former President Donald Trump, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

“The narrowing of victory odds between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates when Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic nominee, has created outcome uncertainty, which has been gold supportive,” analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.

From the technical point of view, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for gold, currently at 74, suggests that gold prices moved into “overbought” territory.

